Musical duo Rogers & Butler released their brand new single "Olde Store Fronts" on May 29. Digital Journal has the scoop.
This single is a track on their forthcoming studio album, Poets & Sinners, which will be released on June 26 via the independent record label, Zip Records. They allow their harking voices to shine on this moving and socially-relevant tune. It encompasses elements of indie, alternative, folk, and rock music.
In their forthcoming studio album, Poets & Sinners, Rogers & Butler are joined by some of New York City's greatest musicians such as Sal Maida (Roxy Music and Sparks), Dennis Diken (Smithereens), Joe McGinty (Psychedelic Furs) and Don Piper (Marty Willson-Piper).
"Olde Store Fronts" is available on Apple Music.
The Verdict
Overall, "Olde Store Fronts" by Rogers & Butler is very relevant in the times that we are living in today. It has a compelling message that needs to be heard. Hopefully, this is a harbinger that Poets & Sinners will be a critical success as well.
To learn more about the musical duo Rogers & Butler, check out their Facebook page.