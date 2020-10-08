Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Musical duo Rogers & Butler released their new song, the empowering "The Man Who's Made of Tin." Digital Journal has the scoop. Edward Rogers remarked, "I'm usually not a political person, but last week I wrote the lyrics to this song and Steve jumped on it and provided the music." "This is kind of our 'Ohio' which Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young wrote, recorded and released within a week many years ago. We think it delivers a message for today's current political situation," Rogers explained. Judging from the lyrics, vocals, and the music, the duo was right. The song's message is socially and culturally relevant and significant. It is a reminder that people need to get out there and vote. It garners two thumbs up. Well done. Edward Rogers sings the lead vocals and he is joined by Steve Butler on vocals, guitar, bass, and keyboards. Don Piper plays rhythm guitar, backing vocals, percussion, and David Uosikkinen plays the drums. The song was mastered by David Downham at the Gradwell House Recording Studio. For more information on The election is upon us, and words and music are more important now than ever. The musical duo Rogers & Butler offers their thoughts in this vivacious tune.Edward Rogers remarked, "I'm usually not a political person, but last week I wrote the lyrics to this song and Steve jumped on it and provided the music.""This is kind of our 'Ohio' which Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young wrote, recorded and released within a week many years ago. We think it delivers a message for today's current political situation," Rogers explained.Judging from the lyrics, vocals, and the music, the duo was right. The song's message is socially and culturally relevant and significant. It is a reminder that people need to get out there and vote. It garners two thumbs up. Well done.Edward Rogers sings the lead vocals and he is joined by Steve Butler on vocals, guitar, bass, and keyboards. Don Piper plays rhythm guitar, backing vocals, percussion, and David Uosikkinen plays the drums. The song was mastered by David Downham at the Gradwell House Recording Studio.For more information on Rogers & Butler , check out their Facebook page More about Rogers & Butler, The Man Who's Made Of Tin, Edward Rogers, steve butler Rogers Butler The Man Who s Made O... Edward Rogers steve butler