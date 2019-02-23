The musical duo Rogers and Butler is comprised of Edward Rogers
and Stephen Butler. This collection was produced and mixed by Don Piper.
Their EP begins with the downtempo title track ballad "Diana Dors," and it is followed by the mid-tempo "Seven Hour Man," which features soaring harmonies.
The duo picks up the pace with the haunting "Witness Tree," which has a retro vibe to it, and their four-track EP concludes on an optimistic note with the soaring "Possibilities."
Diana Dors
by Rogers and Butler is available on iTunes
and on Spotify
.
The Verdict
Overall, the musical duo Rogers and Butler delivers on their Diana Dors
EP. Each of the four tracks on this EP has its own idenity. It is rich in storytelling, where it tackles such subjects as opportunities, faith, and consequences.
This musical effort encompasses elements of such genres as indie, soft rock, alternative, rock, and adult contemporary music. Diana Dors
garners two thumbs up.
For more information on Edward Rogers and his music, check out his official website
, and follow him on Twitter
.