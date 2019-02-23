Special By By Markos Papadatos 23 mins ago in Music Musical duo Rogers and Butler released their new EP "Diana Dors" earlier this month via the independent record label Zip Records. Their EP begins with the downtempo title track ballad "Diana Dors," and it is followed by the mid-tempo "Seven Hour Man," which features soaring harmonies. The duo picks up the pace with the haunting "Witness Tree," which has a retro vibe to it, and their four-track EP concludes on an optimistic note with the soaring "Possibilities." Diana Dors by Rogers and Butler is available on The Verdict Overall, the musical duo Rogers and Butler delivers on their Diana Dors EP. Each of the four tracks on this EP has its own idenity. It is rich in storytelling, where it tackles such subjects as opportunities, faith, and consequences. This musical effort encompasses elements of such genres as indie, soft rock, alternative, rock, and adult contemporary music. Diana Dors garners two thumbs up. For more information on Edward Rogers and his music, check out his The musical duo Rogers and Butler is comprised of Edward Rogers and Stephen Butler. This collection was produced and mixed by Don Piper.Their EP begins with the downtempo title track ballad "Diana Dors," and it is followed by the mid-tempo "Seven Hour Man," which features soaring harmonies.The duo picks up the pace with the haunting "Witness Tree," which has a retro vibe to it, and their four-track EP concludes on an optimistic note with the soaring "Possibilities."Diana Dors by Rogers and Butler is available on iTunes and on Spotify Overall, the musical duo Rogers and Butler delivers on their Diana Dors EP. Each of the four tracks on this EP has its own idenity. It is rich in storytelling, where it tackles such subjects as opportunities, faith, and consequences.This musical effort encompasses elements of such genres as indie, soft rock, alternative, rock, and adult contemporary music. Diana Dors garners two thumbs up.For more information on Edward Rogers and his music, check out his official website , and follow him on Twitter More about Edward Rogers, Ep, diana dors, Duo Edward Rogers Ep diana dors Duo