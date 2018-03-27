Special By By Markos Papadatos 46 mins ago in Music New York - This past weekend, "Rocktopia" took place at the iconic Broadway Theatre in the heart of New York City. Pat Monahan, the lead singer of Train, served as their special guest vocalist. One of the highlight vocals from the first half of the show was Chloe Lowery belting out Heart's "Alone," in an eloquent, expressive fashion that complimented the neat orchestral arrangement to the Heart power-ballad. Lowery's dynamic pipes were reminiscent of Adele meets country queen Martina McBride (Lowery's high notes were spot-on each time). Kimberly Nichole also offered a distinct version of Patti Smith's "Because The Night" that was above average, and another stand-out performance was Muse's "Uprising," which was incorporated as a medley with Pink Floyd's "Another Brick in the Wall." Sheer brilliance. Pat Monahan closed the first act with Zeppelin's "Kashmir" and the all-star cast of musicians soared on the opera "Nessun Dorma." After a brief intermission, the second act began with Rob Evan covering U2's "Where The Streets Have No Name." Chloe Lowery proved to be a true force to be reckoned with in the music scene thanks to her emotional and heartfelt rendition of Foreigner's "I Want to Know What Love Is," where she showcased her incredible, resonant vocal range. They closed on a high note with Beethoven's "Ode to Joy," coupled with Journey's "Don't Stop Believin'." For their encore, Pat Monahan returned with the fan-favorite song of the night, his very own signature Train song, "Drops of Jupiter," and musicians Alyson Cambridge, Rob Evan, Chloe Lowery, Kimberly Nichole and Tony Vincent were all divine when they paid homage to Queen with "Bohemian Rhapsody." The Verdict Overall, Rocktopia was a solid Broadway production at the historic Broadway Theatre. The all-star cast of entertainers were able to fuse the classical compositions with the smash singles on the contemporary radio airwaves. It was definitely a modern-day rock opera that is recommended for fans of rock and classical music. This Rocktopia show, starring Pat Monahan from Train as the special musical guest, earned four out of five stars. To learn more about Musicians Rob Evan and Tony Vincent opened the show on a powerhouse note with a killer version of "Also sprach Zarathustra" and The Who's "Baba O'Riley," which transported listeners to different realms. It was followed by a classic Mozart tune that was juxtaposed with Styx's "Come Sail Away."One of the highlight vocals from the first half of the show was Chloe Lowery belting out Heart's "Alone," in an eloquent, expressive fashion that complimented the neat orchestral arrangement to the Heart power-ballad. Lowery's dynamic pipes were reminiscent of Adele meets country queen Martina McBride (Lowery's high notes were spot-on each time).Kimberly Nichole also offered a distinct version of Patti Smith's "Because The Night" that was above average, and another stand-out performance was Muse's "Uprising," which was incorporated as a medley with Pink Floyd's "Another Brick in the Wall." Sheer brilliance.Pat Monahan closed the first act with Zeppelin's "Kashmir" and the all-star cast of musicians soared on the opera "Nessun Dorma."After a brief intermission, the second act began with Rob Evan covering U2's "Where The Streets Have No Name." Chloe Lowery proved to be a true force to be reckoned with in the music scene thanks to her emotional and heartfelt rendition of Foreigner's "I Want to Know What Love Is," where she showcased her incredible, resonant vocal range. They closed on a high note with Beethoven's "Ode to Joy," coupled with Journey's "Don't Stop Believin'."For their encore, Pat Monahan returned with the fan-favorite song of the night, his very own signature Train song, "Drops of Jupiter," and musicians Alyson Cambridge, Rob Evan, Chloe Lowery, Kimberly Nichole and Tony Vincent were all divine when they paid homage to Queen with "Bohemian Rhapsody."Overall, Rocktopia was a solid Broadway production at the historic Broadway Theatre. The all-star cast of entertainers were able to fuse the classical compositions with the smash singles on the contemporary radio airwaves. It was definitely a modern-day rock opera that is recommended for fans of rock and classical music. This Rocktopia show, starring Pat Monahan from Train as the special musical guest, earned four out of five stars.To learn more about Rocktopia , check out their official homepage More about rocktopia, Rock, Broadway, New york rocktopia Rock Broadway New york