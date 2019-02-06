Email
article imageReview: Rocker Marty Friedman releases spitfire album 'One Bad M.F. Live' Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     5 hours ago in Music
Veteran guitar star Marty Friedman rocks on his latest studio offering, "One Bad M.F. Live," which was released on October 19, 2018, via Prosthetic Records.
It opens with the high-octane "Street Demon" and it is followed by the spitfire "Elixir" and "Amagi Goe," the latter of which is a masterclass on electric guitar.
Other electrifying tunes on the project include "Whiteworm," which was influenced by his time in Latin America, the edgy "Inferno," as well as "Devil Take Tomorrow," where he praised his live audience for being "fantastic," and rightfully so.
After the lengthy yet impressive "Kaeritakunatta Yo," it closes with the upbeat "Hyper Doom" and the infectious "Stigmata Addiction," which has a retro vibe to it.
One Bad M.F. Live is available on iTunes.
On Friday, February 22, Friedman will be performing live at Saint Vitus in Brooklyn, New York; moreover, on the following day, he is headed to Crossroads Live Music Venue (Bar and Restaurant) in Garwood, New Jersey.
The Verdict
Overall, Marty Friedman soars on his new live album, One Bad M.F. Live, which is superb from start to finish. It gives the listener a front-row seat to a live concert of the iconic rocker. Friedman proves that he only gets better with age and experience. This collection garners an A rating.
To learn more about acclaimed guitar player Marty Friedman, his new album and tour dates, check out his official website, and his Facebook page.
