Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Calvin Simon, the former founding member of Parliament Funkadelic, released his latest single "I Believe," which is quite impressive.

"I Believe" is based on such moving themes as honesty, love, and faith. Simon truly tugs at the listener's heart on this intimate song. Its lyrics are warm and optimistic, and it will resonate well with his fans and listening audience.

On a personal level, the song touches on the struggles in Simon's life that he experienced as a war veteran with Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), as well as losing his wife to cancer, and him battling cancer for a short time after. With renewed faith, Simon enhanced his strength and was able to overcome all of these challenges.

Particularly impressive about Simon's music is that as a soloist, he sings inspirational tunes about faith in an organic fashion, and refrains from using synthesizers and auto-tune. His song "I Believe" is no exception.

Simon co-penned the piano-driven "I Believe" with singer-songwriter Marty McCarrick. It is an inspirational tune, where he allows his rich, soulful voice to shine. It is the title track of his latest gospel album, which was released on October 5, 2018. Simon either wrote or co-wrote all of the 10 songs on the new musical effort.

The song and its music video both earn an A rating.

In July of 2017, Digital Journal sat down and chatted with Calvin Simon at a cafe in Manhattan about his music career.