article imageReview: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Deep Purple soars on 'Whoosh!' Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Deep Purple released their 21st studio album "Whoosh!" on August 7 via earMUSIC. Digital Journal has the scoop.
Whoosh! was produced by veteran produer Bob Ezrin, and it is available as a standard CD, a digital album, a limited edition CD and DVD mediabook and vinyl edition. This marks their third studio offering that was produced by Ezrin.
Ian Gillan, Roger Glover, Ian Paice, Steve Morse, and Don Airey joined forces with Ezrin, and they were able to write and record material that taps into new territories. Whoosh! is a collection that embodies creative and artistic freedom, and its lyrics are a reflection of the sentiments of the trying time in the world.
There is a lot of variety on this music effort. It opens with the mid-tempo "Throw My Bones" and it is followed by the witty and sassy "Drop The Weapon," as well as the unflinching "We're All The Same In The Dark."
It continues with "Nothing At All" and "No Need To Shout," which has a neat groove to it. "Step By Step" has an eerie vibe to it and they pick up the pace with "What The What."
Equally fun is "The Long Way Around" and the haunting "The Power Of The Moon." After "Man Alive," it closes wit the nonchalant "And The Address" and "Dancing In My Sleep," where they leave their dedicated fans and listeners wanting to hear more. It garners two thumbs up.
Whoosh! is available on all digital service providers by clicking here.
To learn more about Deep Purple and their new music, check out their official website.
