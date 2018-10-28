Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music On October 26, global music pop star Robyn released her highly-anticipated new studio album "Honey" via Konichiwa and Interscope Records. Her second single and title track "Honey" is uptempo and infectious, and worthy of the repeat button. Another gem is the haunting yet touching "Send to Robin Immediately." After the breathy "Between the Lines," the record closes with "Beach2k20" and "Ever Again," the latter of which has a retro vibe to it. Honey is available on The Verdict Overall, Robyn is back stronger than ever with a magical new album Honey. There is a delicacy and subtlety to this musical effort that is emotional and optimistic at the same time. It is a true work of musical art, and she displays a great deal of personal strength and triumph. Most importantly, she allows the music to speak for itself. Honey is perhaps one of the best albums by a female recording artist in 2018, and it garners five out of five stars. To learn more about international music star Robyn and her new album Honey, check out her The CD opens with the mellifluous lead single "Missing U," which instantly lures the listener into this collection. She slows down the tempo on "Human Being," her collaboration with Swedish artist Zhala, which showcases her crisp vocals. Equally noteworthy is the sultry "Because It's in the Music."Her second single and title track "Honey" is uptempo and infectious, and worthy of the repeat button. Another gem is the haunting yet touching "Send to Robin Immediately." After the breathy "Between the Lines," the record closes with "Beach2k20" and "Ever Again," the latter of which has a retro vibe to it.Honey is available on iTunes and on Spotify Overall, Robyn is back stronger than ever with a magical new album Honey. There is a delicacy and subtlety to this musical effort that is emotional and optimistic at the same time. It is a true work of musical art, and she displays a great deal of personal strength and triumph. Most importantly, she allows the music to speak for itself. Honey is perhaps one of the best albums by a female recording artist in 2018, and it garners five out of five stars.To learn more about international music star Robyn and her new album Honey, check out her Facebook page More about robyn, Honey, Album, Studio robyn Honey Album Studio