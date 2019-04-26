Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music On April 26, Grammy award-winning artist Rob Thomas hosted his album release party at the iHeartRadio Theater in Manhattan. Digital Journal has the scoop. He sang "This Is How a Heart Breaks" in an acoustic fashion, which was filled with raw emotions, and he included a medley of "867-5309/Jenny" by Tommy Tutone, which was an added treat. Thomas opened up about the inspiration behind the name of the album with host Shelley Rome. He slowed down the tempo during his expressive version of "Unwell," and he was able to form a strong connection with the iHeartRadio studio audience. During this tune, everybody's cell phones lit up in the intimate venue to capture this musical experience. "Thank you so much," he said, graciously, following the warm reception of "Unwell." "Are you ready?" he asked, and immediately broke into his single " "Thank you iHeartRadio for having us. I appreciate this," he said and continued with "Lonely No More." "We love you guys,' he said, reiterating his love to the fans. Thomas accompanied himself on acoustic guitar on another new song, "Funny," which was well-received. After a sip of water, he delivered a stunning rendition of "Someday," which was an acoustic masterpiece, as well as "Her Diamonds," the latter of which is one of this journalist's personal favorite tunes. He also covered the Elton John classic, the piano-driven "Mona Lisa And Mad Hatters," and closed with a slower rendition of "Smooth," a song that he described as a cover, but it was a tune that he co-wrote, and it subsequently became a major smash hit for Carlos Santana and Thomas. The Verdict Overall, Rob Thomas did a superb job at the iHeartRadio Theater in New York City, as part of his album release party. He proved that he is one true song stylist and sang with a great deal of heart and charisma. His set at iHeartRadio garnered two giant thumbs up. This event was hosted by Shelley Rome from the hit radio station Z100. His set included all of the fan favorites, as well as songs from his latest studio offering, Chip Tooth Smile , which was released today.He sang "This Is How a Heart Breaks" in an acoustic fashion, which was filled with raw emotions, and he included a medley of "867-5309/Jenny" by Tommy Tutone, which was an added treat. Thomas opened up about the inspiration behind the name of the album with host Shelley Rome.He slowed down the tempo during his expressive version of "Unwell," and he was able to form a strong connection with the iHeartRadio studio audience. During this tune, everybody's cell phones lit up in the intimate venue to capture this musical experience. "Thank you so much," he said, graciously, following the warm reception of "Unwell.""Are you ready?" he asked, and immediately broke into his single " One Less Day (Dying Young) ," where the crowd sang the chorus back to him verbatim towards the end."Thank you iHeartRadio for having us. I appreciate this," he said and continued with "Lonely No More." "We love you guys,' he said, reiterating his love to the fans.Thomas accompanied himself on acoustic guitar on another new song, "Funny," which was well-received. After a sip of water, he delivered a stunning rendition of "Someday," which was an acoustic masterpiece, as well as "Her Diamonds," the latter of which is one of this journalist's personal favorite tunes.He also covered the Elton John classic, the piano-driven "Mona Lisa And Mad Hatters," and closed with a slower rendition of "Smooth," a song that he described as a cover, but it was a tune that he co-wrote, and it subsequently became a major smash hit for Carlos Santana and Thomas.Overall, Rob Thomas did a superb job at the iHeartRadio Theater in New York City, as part of his album release party. He proved that he is one true song stylist and sang with a great deal of heart and charisma. His set at iHeartRadio garnered two giant thumbs up. More about Rob Thomas, Album, iHeartRadio, New york, Chip Tooth Smile Rob Thomas Album iHeartRadio New york Chip Tooth Smile