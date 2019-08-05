Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Rob Thomas releases compelling 'Can't Help Me Now' music video Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
On August 5, Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter Rob Thomas released his new music video for the song "Can't Help Me Now."
The song is the third track featured on his latest studio offering, the critically-acclaimed Chip Tooth Smile.
His song's music video was directed by Kevin Slack. It showcases his high-energy performance in a live setting. Thomas deserves to be commended for constantly keeping his music fresh and relevant.
"Can't Help Me Now" resonated well with his New York audience, when he performed it live at the Beacon Theatre in New York City.
Chip Tooth Smile by Rob Thomas is available on Apple Music and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Rob Thomas' music video for "Can't Help Me Now" is upbeat and remarkable. It displays his rich, raspy vocals, and the tune itself is comprised of catchy melodies. It garners two thumbs up.
To learn more about Rob Thomas and his music, check out his official homepage.
More about Rob Thomas, Chip Tooth Smile, can't help me now, Video
 
Latest News
Top News
Review: Thomas gets busted, Hope learns the truth about baby Beth in B&B Special
Boy thrown from London's Tate Modern is French tourist visiting UK
Bitcoin price movement bullish as it closes in on $12,000
Putin urges new arms talks with US to avoid 'chaos'
Review: Adam Lambert and Queen put on amazing show at the Xfinity Center Special
Weekend gun-violence in Chicago leaves 7 dead and 44 injured
Review: Rob Thomas releases compelling 'Can't Help Me Now' music video Special
Nigerian Shiite leader granted bail for medical care abroad
Iran says US acting alone as allies 'ashamed'
Cindi Sansone-Braff talks 'Angel's Mice and Men,' future plans Special