On August 5, Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter Rob Thomas released his new music video for the song "Can't Help Me Now."
The song is the third track featured on his latest studio offering, the critically-acclaimed Chip Tooth Smile.
His song's music video was directed by Kevin Slack. It showcases his high-energy performance in a live setting. Thomas deserves to be commended for constantly keeping his music fresh and relevant.
"Can't Help Me Now" resonated well with his New York audience, when he performed it live at the Beacon Theatre in New York City.
Chip Tooth Smile by Rob Thomas is available on Apple Music and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Rob Thomas' music video for "Can't Help Me Now" is upbeat and remarkable. It displays his rich, raspy vocals, and the tune itself is comprised of catchy melodies. It garners two thumbs up.
To learn more about Rob Thomas and his music, check out his official homepage.