article imageReview: Rob Thomas releases captivating album 'Chip Tooth Smile' Special

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
On April 26, Grammy award-winning artist Rob Thomas (of Matchbox 20) released his highly-anticipated solo album, "Chip Tooth Smile."
The CD opens with his infectious single "One Less Day (Dying Young)," which instantly lures the listener in this 12-track CD. It is followed by the smooth "Timeless," which has a neat groove to it, as well as the carefree "Can’t Help Me Now."
"Funny" is a gorgeous ballad, which showcases Thomas' rich, velvet vocals, while he picks up the pace with "I Love It." He is able to melt listeners' hearts with the moving ballad "The Man to Hold the Water," and equally catchy is "We Were Beautiful."
After "The Worst in Me," it closes on an optimistic note with "Tomorrow" and with the soaring acoustic ballad, "Breathe Out," where he leaves his fans wanting to hear more.
Chip Tooth Smile is available on iTunes.
Later today, Thomas will be hosting a one-hour iHeartRadio album release party at the iHeartRadio Theater in New York City.
The Verdict
Overall, Chip Tooth Smile by Rob Thomas is one of his best musical projects in years. Each song has its own identity. Thomas is able to take his fans and listeners on a true musical journey. This refreshing album garners an A rating.
To learn more about Rob Thomas and his new album Chip Tooth Smile, check out his official homepage.
More about Rob Thomas, Chip Tooth Smile, Album, matchbox 20
 
