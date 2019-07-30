Special By By Markos Papadatos 33 mins ago in Music New York - On July 29, Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter Rob Thomas headlined the Beacon Theatre in New York City for an excellent fan turnout. He kicked off his set with the new tune "I Love It" from Chip Tooth Smile, and it was followed by the throwback hit "Lonely No More" and the infectious "Her Diamonds." After the melodically-stunning "If You're Gone," he continued with yet another new song, "Can't Help Me Now" and the irresistible radio single "One Less Day (Dying Young)," which was sheer bliss. Thomas showed his soft side with the charming ballad "Little Wonders," and he tipped his hat to the late but great David Bowie with "Let's Dance," where he did the song justice. Equally impressive was his new tune "Timeless," while "3 A.M." received a raucous response from the fans, and the inclusion of "Someday" in his set was an added plus. All of his iconic hit songs (whether they are solo singles or Matchbox Twenty tunes) are as relevant today as when he first released them. For his encore, Thomas performed two back-to-back fan-favorite tunes such as "Unwell" and "Smooth," which is his soaring collaboration with Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Carlos Santana. He ended on an upbeat note with "This Is How a Heart Breaks." His latest studio offering, Chip Tooth Smith, is available on The Verdict Overall, He had the fans with him every step of the way and he exuded a great deal of zest and charisma and he embodied the new music from his Chip Tooth Smile album; moreover, he appeared comfortable on stage. Thomas' energy level was infectious and he interacted well with the audience over the course of the night. His live set garnered an A rating. To learn more about This marked Thomas' first of two consecutive shows at this historic New York venue, as part of his "Chip Tooth Tour." Rising singer-songwriter Abby Anderson served as his special musical guest, who was able to warm up the stage for Thomas.He kicked off his set with the new tune "I Love It" from Chip Tooth Smile, and it was followed by the throwback hit "Lonely No More" and the infectious "Her Diamonds."After the melodically-stunning "If You're Gone," he continued with yet another new song, "Can't Help Me Now" and the irresistible radio single "One Less Day (Dying Young)," which was sheer bliss.Thomas showed his soft side with the charming ballad "Little Wonders," and he tipped his hat to the late but great David Bowie with "Let's Dance," where he did the song justice. Equally impressive was his new tune "Timeless," while "3 A.M." received a raucous response from the fans, and the inclusion of "Someday" in his set was an added plus. All of his iconic hit songs (whether they are solo singles or Matchbox Twenty tunes) are as relevant today as when he first released them.For his encore, Thomas performed two back-to-back fan-favorite tunes such as "Unwell" and "Smooth," which is his soaring collaboration with Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Carlos Santana. He ended on an upbeat note with "This Is How a Heart Breaks."His latest studio offering, Chip Tooth Smith, is available on iTunes and on Spotify Overall, Rob Thomas put on a high-octane and fun headlining show at Beacon Theatre in the heart of Manhattan. He is still at the top of his game musically.He had the fans with him every step of the way and he exuded a great deal of zest and charisma and he embodied the new music from his Chip Tooth Smile album; moreover, he appeared comfortable on stage.Thomas' energy level was infectious and he interacted well with the audience over the course of the night. His live set garnered an A rating.To learn more about Rob Thomas and his music, check out his official homepage More about Rob Thomas, beacon theatre, Grammy, Singersongwriter, matchbox twenty Rob Thomas beacon theatre Grammy Singersongwriter matchbox twenty