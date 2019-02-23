Email
article imageReview: Rob Thomas melts hearts with 'One Less Day (Dying Young)' Special

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Rob Thomas is back stronger than ever with his new single "One Less Day (Dying Young)," which was released on Emblem/Atlantic Records.
The song is a track on his latest studio album, Chip Tooth Smile, which is available on April 26. It is mid-tempo, anthemic and infectious. It was written by Thomas, and it was subsequently produced by Butch Walker, who has worked with such artists as Pink and Panic! At The Disco.
Distinguished director Andy Morahan directed a visually-striking music video for "One Less Day (Dying Young)," which is worth more than just a passing glance. This tune is an ode about life and living. Thomas noted in a press statement that the ability to live one more day is a privilege that is not afforded to everybody. "So do all you can with the ones you get," he said.
"One Less Day (Dying Young)" is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, "One Less Day (Dying Young)" is a bold and brave vocal performance by Rob Thomas. As a songwriter, Thomas proves that he only gets better with experience and wisdom. Hopefully, this song is an indication that his upcoming album is bright and promising. "One Less Day (Dying Young)" garners an A rating.
To learn more about singer-songwriter Rob Thomas and "One Less Day (Dying Young)," check out his official website.
