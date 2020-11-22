The lyrics are warm and relatable, and the song has a retro vibe to it, where the listener can recall such country artists as Jon Pardi meets Chris Janson. It is about keeping the faith despite all odds. Mayes
allows his rich, baritone vocals to shine, which are smooth as silk.
The song "Regular Guy" is available on digital service providers by clicking here
. It was produced by his long-time collaborator Smith Curry. It is worth more than just a passing glance and it garners two thumbs up. Mayes
has been releasing consistently good music during the quarantine. Well done.
As an actor, Mayes
stars in Lifetime's The Christmas Edition
alongside Carly Hughes and veteran entertainer Marie Osmond.
Actor Rob Mayes
Brad Everett Young
To learn more about Rob Mayes
, follow him on Twitter
and on Instagram
.
Rob Mayes
Brad Everett Young