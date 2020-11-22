Email
article imageReview: Rob Mayes releases nonchalant country single 'Regular Guy' Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Actor and country artist Rob Mayes released his new single "Regular Guy" on November 20, 2020. Digital Journal has the scoop.
The lyrics are warm and relatable, and the song has a retro vibe to it, where the listener can recall such country artists as Jon Pardi meets Chris Janson. It is about keeping the faith despite all odds. Mayes allows his rich, baritone vocals to shine, which are smooth as silk.
The song "Regular Guy" is available on digital service providers by clicking here. It was produced by his long-time collaborator Smith Curry. It is worth more than just a passing glance and it garners two thumbs up. Mayes has been releasing consistently good music during the quarantine. Well done.
As an actor, Mayes stars in Lifetime's The Christmas Edition alongside Carly Hughes and veteran entertainer Marie Osmond.
To learn more about Rob Mayes, follow him on Twitter and on Instagram.
