It was co-penned by such songwriters as J. Michael Harter, Earl Bud Lee (Garth Brooks' "Friends in Low Places), Scott Harter, Bruce Wallace, and Scott Laurent; moreover, the single was subsequently produced by Harter, mixed by Mark Lonsway, and mastered by Grammy-nominated musian Andrew Mendelson.
"Don't Give Up On Me" is available on Amazon Music
, Spotify
, and Apple Music
. Mayes' rich, baritone vocals are reminiscent of such neotraditional country artists as Easton Corbin
meets Jacob Young. It is certainly worth more than just a passing glance. Well done.
