Review: Rob Mayes charms on 'Don't Give Up On Me' country single

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     41 mins ago in Music
Actor and country artist Rob Mayes released his newest country single "Don't Give Up On Me." Digital Journal has the scoop.
It was co-penned by such songwriters as J. Michael Harter, Earl Bud Lee (Garth Brooks' "Friends in Low Places), Scott Harter, Bruce Wallace, and Scott Laurent; moreover, the single was subsequently produced by Harter, mixed by Mark Lonsway, and mastered by Grammy-nominated musian Andrew Mendelson.
"Don't Give Up On Me" is available on Amazon Music, Spotify, and Apple Music. Mayes' rich, baritone vocals are reminiscent of such neotraditional country artists as Easton Corbin meets Jacob Young. It is certainly worth more than just a passing glance. Well done.
To learn more about country singer-songwriter Rob Mayes and his new music, follow him on Instagram and on Twitter.
Read More: Last month, Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with actor and musician Rob Mayes about his western "A Solder's Revenge" and the Dream Loud campaign.
Rob Mayes
Rob Mayes
Brad Everett Young
