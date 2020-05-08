Email
article imageReview: Rita Wilson releases compelling 'Where's My Country Song?' Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Singer-songwriter Rita Wilson has released her tender new song "Where's My Country Song?" Digital Journal has the scoop.
Wilson allows her rich, harking voice to shine on this tune, which was released on May 8 via Sing It Loud Records/The Orchard. The song was co-penned by Wilson and Lee DeWyze (former American Idol winner), and it was subsequently co-produced by Wilson and Mikal Blue.
Her song's heartfelt lyric video was directed by Luke Eisner. "30 minutes til my driveway, So tired, been a long day, I've had a lifetime of worry, this ain't my first rodeo," Wilson sings in the opening verse.
"Where's My Country Song?" is available on such digital service providers as Apple Music and Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Rita Wilson delivers on her new country tune "Where's My Country Song?" It ought to be enjoyed its beauty and simplicity. Many listeners are bound to find it relatable, especially her female fans. This song showcases her vulnerability and versatility as a recording artist, and it is evident that she is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable. "Where's My Country Song" garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.
To learn more about Rita Wilson and her music, check out her Facebook page.
