Singer, actress, and producer Rita Wilson teamed up with hip-hop sensations Naughty By Nature for "Hip Hop Hooray" (remix). This soaring collaboration will be released via Tommy Boy Music on Friday, April 10. Particularly impressive about this recording is that the net profits will be donated to the MusiCares Foundation's COVID-19 Relief Fund, in an effort to help the people in the music industry that have been adversely impacted by the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Naughty By Nature is able to join forces with Rita Wilson and they are able to breathe fresh life into this multi-platinum-selling 1992 hit single. She described their classic tune "Hip Hop Hooray" as a modern-day Shakespeare, and rightfully so. She shared that she originally learned the tunes for one of the roles that she played in the movie Boy Genius. Wilson acknowledged that it took her a month to learn this song due to its complex nature, and described it similar to training for a marathon. She subsequently praised its rhythm and tempo for being creative and distinct. "When I was quarantined and recovering from COVID-19 I wanted to see if I still remembered it, kind of like a brain exercise," she explained. "To my surprise I did. I thought it would be fun to put it on my Instagram to show people I was doing okay and to make them smile." She was stoked about the reaction from Naughty By Nature and noted that it was a "joy" to do this remix with them. "I am forever grateful for their generosity of spirit and for being able to raise money together for MusiCares® COVID-19 Relief Fund," she said.