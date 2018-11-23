Email
article imageReview: Rita Ora unleashes her inner 'Phoenix' on new pop studio album Special

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
On November 23, British pop songstress Rita Ora released her new studio album, the highly-anticipated "Phoenix," via Atlantic UK.
Her CD conveys a wide range of emotions. It opens with the catchy "Anywhere," and it is followed by her latest radio single, "Let You Love Me," where she sings about her insecurities in a new relationship. Ora has taken the radio airwaves by storm in the United States with "Let You Love Me," and rightfully so.
The album continues with the nonchalant "New Look," and "Lonely Together," her soaring collaboration with the late Swedish electronic superstar Avicii. "Your Song" is this journalist's personal favorite tune by Rita Ora and on this collection, it stands out by a mile. Ora's crystalline voice is truly in a league of its own.
Other noteworthy cuts include "For You," which is featured on the soundtrack to the film Fifty Shades Freed, as well as "Keep Talking," where she is joined with Grammy-nominated songstress Julia Michaels. "Soul Survivor" is a track on the deluxe edition of her Phoenix album, which is an anthem of female empowerment.
Phoenix by Rita Ora is available on iTunes, and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Rita Ora delivers on her latest studio offering, Phoenix. Each song on here has its own identity, and she epitomizes the best that contemporary pop music has to offer: well-crafted tunes with meaningful messages. Phoenix garners an A rating.
To learn more about Rita Ora and her new CD, check out her official website.
