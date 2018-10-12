Email
Review: Rising star Nora Collins glorious on country single 'Plain Jane'

By Markos Papadatos
Rising country songstress Nora Collins has released her beautiful new country song "Plain Jane." Digital Journal has the scoop.
Collins' vocals are reminiscent of country queen Miranda Lambert ("More Like Her") meets Ashley Monroe. Most impressive about the song is that Country Music Hall of Famer Vince Gill sings background vocals.
"Plain Jane" is available on iTunes. It has an empowering message to it, sung by a voice that is pure as the driven snow.
The Verdict
Overall, Nora Collins delivers on the gorgeous song "Plain Jane." The tune is stunning from a lyrical and melodic standpoint. Collins' voice is angelic and crystalline, and the inclusion of Vince Gill on backing vocals helps elevate it to a higher level. She stays true to her musical roots on this song and she deserves to be the next big female star in country music. "Plain Jane" garners an A rating.
To learn more about emerging country darling Nora Collins and "Plain Jane," check out her official website and her Facebook page.
