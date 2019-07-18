Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Rising artist Cannon delightful on 'These Walls' single Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Rising artist Cannon released his brand new single "These Walls" independently on July 17 via over easy music. Digital Journal has the scoop.
"These Walls" is soothing and nonchalant, and it features his rich, mellow vocals. This song is a refreshing blend of alternative, R&B/soul, pop-rock, adult contemporary and indie music.
Originally from South Carolina, Cannon is a 21-year-old singer-songwriter. He is currently based out of Brooklyn, New York, and he is studying at Boston College.
An English major with an obsession with words, Cannon blends contemporary R&B and hip-hop influences with the organic quality of sitting down with an acoustic guitar, encompassing a singer-songwriter vibe. His music hinges on sharp lyricism and in-the-pocket delivery.
"These Walls" by Cannon is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Cannon has a unique tone and sound that is unlike anything on the contemporary radio airwaves. "These Walls" displays his wide range as a recording artist. His is a very underrated artist and his talent is promising. There is rawness and authenticity to his music and he is not afraid to be vulnerable. "These Walls" garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.
To learn more about emerging artist Cannon and his music, check out his official website and follow him on Instagram and on Twitter.
More about Cannon, Artist, these walls, Single
 
Latest News
Top News
Chris Young talks 'Raised on Country,' tour and Grand Ole Opry Special
Cyprus new route for migrants prepared to 'die at sea'
Tom Shields signs with Lenny Krayzelburg and LA Current in ISL
Mexico not in favor of Trump's safe-third-country agreement
Taliban kill 25 Afghan elite commandos in clash
Israel battles wildfires after record heatwave
Op-Ed: Emotion detection software — Out of date, irrational, or naive?
July on track to be hottest month ever after record-breaking June
Kentucky coal producer with 2,800 workers files for bankruptcy
Review: Rising artist Cannon delightful on 'These Walls' single Special