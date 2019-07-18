"These Walls" is soothing and nonchalant, and it features his rich, mellow vocals. This song is a refreshing blend of alternative, R&B/soul, pop-rock, adult contemporary and indie music.
Originally from South Carolina, Cannon is a 21-year-old singer-songwriter. He is currently based out of Brooklyn, New York, and he is studying at Boston College.
An English major with an obsession with words, Cannon blends contemporary R&B and hip-hop influences with the organic quality of sitting down with an acoustic guitar, encompassing a singer-songwriter vibe. His music hinges on sharp lyricism and in-the-pocket delivery.
"These Walls" by Cannon is available on iTunes
and on Spotify
.
The Verdict
Overall, Cannon has a unique tone and sound that is unlike anything on the contemporary radio airwaves. "These Walls" displays his wide range as a recording artist. His is a very underrated artist and his talent is promising. There is rawness and authenticity to his music and he is not afraid to be vulnerable. "These Walls" garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.
