Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Rising artist Cannon released his brand new single "These Walls" independently on July 17 via over easy music. Digital Journal has the scoop. Originally from South Carolina, Cannon is a 21-year-old singer-songwriter. He is currently based out of Brooklyn, New York, and he is studying at Boston College. An English major with an obsession with words, Cannon blends contemporary R&B and hip-hop influences with the organic quality of sitting down with an acoustic guitar, encompassing a singer-songwriter vibe. His music hinges on sharp lyricism and in-the-pocket delivery. "These Walls" by Cannon is available on The Verdict Overall, Cannon has a unique tone and sound that is unlike anything on the contemporary radio airwaves. "These Walls" displays his wide range as a recording artist. His is a very underrated artist and his talent is promising. There is rawness and authenticity to his music and he is not afraid to be vulnerable. "These Walls" garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. To learn more about emerging artist Cannon and his music, check out his "These Walls" is soothing and nonchalant, and it features his rich, mellow vocals. This song is a refreshing blend of alternative, R&B/soul, pop-rock, adult contemporary and indie music.Originally from South Carolina, Cannon is a 21-year-old singer-songwriter. He is currently based out of Brooklyn, New York, and he is studying at Boston College.An English major with an obsession with words, Cannon blends contemporary R&B and hip-hop influences with the organic quality of sitting down with an acoustic guitar, encompassing a singer-songwriter vibe. His music hinges on sharp lyricism and in-the-pocket delivery."These Walls" by Cannon is available on iTunes and on Spotify Overall, Cannon has a unique tone and sound that is unlike anything on the contemporary radio airwaves. "These Walls" displays his wide range as a recording artist. His is a very underrated artist and his talent is promising. There is rawness and authenticity to his music and he is not afraid to be vulnerable. "These Walls" garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.To learn more about emerging artist Cannon and his music, check out his official website and follow him on Instagram and on Twitter More about Cannon, Artist, these walls, Single Cannon Artist these walls Single