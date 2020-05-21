Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Singer-songwriter and actor Riley Smith released his new music video for his single "Chocolate." Digital Journal has the scoop. "Chocolate" was His music is available on The Verdict Overall, Riley Smith charms on his new sultry song "Chocolate." It has a neat groove to it, he displays his strong storytelling ability, and his voice is smooth as silk. As a musician, Smith is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable and that will resonate well with his fans and listeners. "Chocolate" garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. Well done. To learn more about singer-songwriter Riley Smith and his new music, check out his official This marks his first single of the new decade. "Chocolate" will officially be released tomorrow, on May 22 on all digital service providers. Smith allows his rich, rumbling vocals to shine on this track, where the listener can recall such versatile artists as Thomas Rhett meets John Mayer and Andy Grammer."Chocolate" was produced by Kevin Leach, and it was subsequently mixed by Grammy-nominated John Rausch, and it was mastered by Grammy winner Nathan Dantzler.His music is available on Apple Music and on Spotify Overall, Riley Smith charms on his new sultry song "Chocolate." It has a neat groove to it, he displays his strong storytelling ability, and his voice is smooth as silk. As a musician, Smith is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable and that will resonate well with his fans and listeners. "Chocolate" garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. Well done.To learn more about singer-songwriter Riley Smith and his new music, check out his official Facebook page , follow him on Twitter , and his official website More about Riley Smith, Chocolate, Single, Singersongwriter, Actor Riley Smith Chocolate Single Singersongwriter Actor