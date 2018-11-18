Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music On November 14, multi-Grammy winner Ricky Skaggs performed at the 2018 Country Music Association (CMA) awards at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. He kicked off his elaborate wet with his talented band, Kentucky Thunder, as they nailed the bluegrass standard "Black Eyed Suzie." Skaggs then changed stages, where he joined superstar Keith Urban and John Osborne of the award-winning country duo Brothers Osborne on "Highway 40 Blues," which was Skaggs' fifth consecutive career No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot Country Charts in the '80s. Skaggs went on to switch stages one more time, for a performance of "Country Boy," where he joined co-host Brad Paisley (who played electric guitar), Marty Stuart (on mandolin), as well as rising bluegrass artists Sierra Hull and fiddler Carson Peters. The Verdict Overall, the Ricky Skaggs tribute at the 2018 Country Music Association (CMA) awards was truly the highlight performance of the night. It proved that Skaggs is like fine wine, where he only gets better with age and experience. He is still at the top of his game musically, and every award and accolade he receives is based on merit. Most importantly, the tribute was country as grits, and it paid homage to the ever-talented country and bluegrass crooner, Ricky Skaggs. It was well-received by traditional and modern country music fans alike, and it garnered an A rating. To learn more about Country Music Hall of Famer Rick Skaggs, check out his Skaggs is the newest inductee of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. During his musical tribtue, Skaggs was joined with a star-studded group of artists.He kicked off his elaborate wet with his talented band, Kentucky Thunder, as they nailed the bluegrass standard "Black Eyed Suzie." Skaggs then changed stages, where he joined superstar Keith Urban and John Osborne of the award-winning country duo Brothers Osborne on "Highway 40 Blues," which was Skaggs' fifth consecutive career No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot Country Charts in the '80s.Skaggs went on to switch stages one more time, for a performance of "Country Boy," where he joined co-host Brad Paisley (who played electric guitar), Marty Stuart (on mandolin), as well as rising bluegrass artists Sierra Hull and fiddler Carson Peters.Overall, the Ricky Skaggs tribute at the 2018 Country Music Association (CMA) awards was truly the highlight performance of the night. It proved that Skaggs is like fine wine, where he only gets better with age and experience. He is still at the top of his game musically, and every award and accolade he receives is based on merit.Most importantly, the tribute was country as grits, and it paid homage to the ever-talented country and bluegrass crooner, Ricky Skaggs. It was well-received by traditional and modern country music fans alike, and it garnered an A rating.To learn more about Country Music Hall of Famer Rick Skaggs, check out his official website More about ricky skaggs, Cma, bluegrass, Country ricky skaggs Cma bluegrass Country