Country singer-songwriter Ricky Cook soars on his new country single "It's All in the Kiss." Digital Journal has the scoop.

The song is the fourth track on his latest studio offering, Thanks a Lot Loretta, which is available on iTunes. He released the CD independently in April of 2018.

Ricky Cook has a neo-traditional vibe with his music, which is simply infectious. His rich, baritone country voice is smooth as silk. The listener can recall the early '90s country sound of Ronnie Dunn (of the hit country duo Brooks & Dunn) meets Alan Jackson, which is missing from the airwaves.

Modern country radio ought to give Ricky Cook a chance, and country fans and listeners ought to give this rising artist and his music more than just a passing glance. His music is warm, authentic and nostalgic. His latest single "It's All in the Kiss" garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.

For more information on country sensation Ricky Cook and "It's All in the Kiss," check out his official website and his Facebook page.