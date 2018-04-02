Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music On April 2, country newcomer Ricky Cook has released his new studio album "Thanks a Lot Loretta," independently. Digital Journal has the scoop. "It's All in the Kiss" is a soothing ballad, while "Chewin' Beechnut" is more upbeat, with stunning traditional country instrumentation. "Kissin' Tree" has a retro vibe to it, where the listener can recall the early music of George Strait. The up-tempo title cut "Thanks a Lot, Loretta" is certainly the theme of the album, due to its tongue and cheek nature. In the song's music video, veteran singer and actress Lulu Roman makes a cameo, along with Loretta Lynn's sister Peggy Sue Wright. After "If That's Just Too Country," the album closes with "I Want to See You Satisfied" and on a fun note with "Mess up the Bed." Thanks a Lot Loretta by Ricky Cook is available on The Verdict Ricky Cook is the newest neo-traditionalist in the country genre. Fans that enjoy traditional country music, as well as music by such artists as Easton Corbin, Luke Combs, Josh Turner and Joe Nichols, will find this new album to be a real treat. This collection garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. To learn more about rising country artist Ricky Cook and his music, check out his The CD opens on an upbeat note with "Country Joe," and it is country to the core. It is followed by the laid-back and nonchalant "Hangin' with My Country Peeps," where he displays his country pride, and the witty "Honk for a Hottie.""It's All in the Kiss" is a soothing ballad, while "Chewin' Beechnut" is more upbeat, with stunning traditional country instrumentation. "Kissin' Tree" has a retro vibe to it, where the listener can recall the early music of George Strait.The up-tempo title cut "Thanks a Lot, Loretta" is certainly the theme of the album, due to its tongue and cheek nature. In the song's music video, veteran singer and actress Lulu Roman makes a cameo, along with Loretta Lynn's sister Peggy Sue Wright.After "If That's Just Too Country," the album closes with "I Want to See You Satisfied" and on a fun note with "Mess up the Bed."Thanks a Lot Loretta by Ricky Cook is available on iTunes Ricky Cook is the newest neo-traditionalist in the country genre. Fans that enjoy traditional country music, as well as music by such artists as Easton Corbin, Luke Combs, Josh Turner and Joe Nichols, will find this new album to be a real treat. This collection garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.To learn more about rising country artist Ricky Cook and his music, check out his official homepage , and Facebook page More about Ricky Cook, Country, Album, thanks a lot loretta Ricky Cook Country Album thanks a lot loretta