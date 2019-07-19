Email
article imageReview: Ricky Cook releases moving '(I Can't Stand a) Woman Beatin' Man' Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Country singer-songwriter Ricky Cook released his brand new single "(I Can't Stand a) Woman Beatin' Man" independently on July 12.
The song is bittersweet and tender. The listener will be drenched in a wide spectrum of raw emotions. "(I Can't Stand a) Woman Beatin' Man" is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Ricky Cook delivers on his new country single "(I Can't Stand a) Woman Beatin' Man." It has a neo-traditional country vibe to it and an impressive fiddle solo. Cook's storytelling ability is strong, and this new single garners four out of five stars.
To learn more about Ricky Cook and "(I Can't Stand a) Woman Beatin' Man," check out his official website and his Facebook page.
Read More: Ricky Cook chatted with Digital Journal back in Mach of 2019.
