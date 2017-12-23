Email
article imageReview: Ricky Byrd soars on new studio album 'Clean Getaway' Special

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     5 hours ago in Music
Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Ricky Byrd is back with his new solo album, "Clean Getaway," via Recovery Troubadour Records.
Most impressive about this CD, which was produced by Ricky Byrd and Bob Stander, is that it is comprised of 12 rock and roll songs that address such sophisticated topics as addiction and recovery, and a portion of the sales benefit the nonprofit organization Clean Getaway. All of the songs on here evoke emotions behind the recovery process.
It opens with a spitfire cover of "Kicks," and it is followed by the upbeat, acoustic "Better Days," as well as the liberating "Kid." His vocals are rich and raspy. The title cut "Clean Getaway" has an impressive instrumental, and a bluesy vibe to it.
He picks up the pace with "I Prefer Wakin' up ...to Comin' To," and he sings "Lighthouse," with a great deal of soul. "High Wire" is more delicate, which showcases his gentle voice.
After the inspirational "Addict's Prayer," Clean Getaway closes with the optimistic "I'm Done" and on a fitting note with the acoustic ballad, "Broken Is a Place."
The Verdict
Overall, Ricky Byrd delivers on his new solo album, Clean Getaway. There is something in it for everybody. This CD garners an A rating.
Clean Getaway is available on iTunes and on Amazon.
