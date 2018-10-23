Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Richard Schroder releases new country single 'Almost an Angel' Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
On October 15, Boston-based Nashville recording artist Richard Schroder released his new country single, "Almost an Angel."
His song "Almost an Angel" is a track on his forthcoming EP, Skyline, which was produced by Grammy-nominated producer Matt McClure, whose track record includes working with such country artists as Lee Brice and Kellie Pickler; moreover, "Almost an Angel" is the lead single from Skyline, which will be released early in 2019.
"Almost an Angel" is country as grits, and it is the quintessential love tune. The song has a chunky riff, and it stands out due to its dueling guitar solos. Most importantly, the song's poignant lyrics pay a vivid picture in the minds of his country fans and listeners.
"Her feet barely touch the ground, my whole world revolves around my baby," Schroder sings in the opening verse, in his rich, baritone voice." "Golden sunlight in her hair, everyone who sees her swears, she could be... almost an angel."
Richard Schroder's "Almost an Angel" is available on Amazon and on iTunes.
The Verdict
Overall, Richard Schroder delivers on his new single "Almost an Angel." He proves to be an underrated, talented artist in the country genre. "Almost an Angel" garners four out of five stars.
To learn more about country sensation Richard Schroder, check out his official website.
More about Richard Schroder, Almost an Angel, Country, Single
 
Latest News
Top News
Canadian cannabis stocks continue to fall amid supply shortages
Russians out to stir anger ahead of US midterms
Mall owners try to bar Sears 'going out of business' signs
World's oldest intact shipwreck discovered in Black Sea
Review: The Monkees release superb holiday album 'Christmas Party' Special
Andrea Bocelli to feature 'Voices of Haiti' Choir on new album
Bitcoin trading in a very narrow range between $6,400 and $6,500
Five remaining mysteries in Khashoggi case
Pence points to leftist groups as caravan organizers
Hurricane Willa could bring a lot of misery to U.S. this week