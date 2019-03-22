Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music New York - On March 21, Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter Richard Marx performed at the hallowed Carnegie Hall in New York City. In this tribute to Van Morrison, Marx was joined by such diverse musical acts as Shawn Colvin, The Secret Sisters, Marc Cohn, Glen Hansard, Anderson East, Blind Boys of Alabama, Robert Earl Keen, All of these artists were able to breathe fresh life into the songs of Van Morrison, thus proving that his music will stand the test of time. The Verdict Overall, Richard Marx was superb at Carnegie Hall in New York City. Van Morrison himself would have been pleased with his version of "Domino." Marx is worth seeing in concert any time that he comes to town. He never disappoints. His performance at Carnegie Hall garnered an A rating. Read More: Richard Marx chatted with This show was part of "The Music of Van Morrison" tribute, and it was held at the Isaac Stern Auditorium at Carnegie Hall. He delivered on his refreshing rendition of "Domino," which was upbeat and fun. Marx had the audience with him every step of the way.In this tribute to Van Morrison, Marx was joined by such diverse musical acts as Shawn Colvin, The Secret Sisters, Marc Cohn, Glen Hansard, Anderson East, Blind Boys of Alabama, Robert Earl Keen, Darlene Love , Todd Rundgren, and the "Godmother of Punk" Patti Smith , among others.All of these artists were able to breathe fresh life into the songs of Van Morrison, thus proving that his music will stand the test of time.Overall, Richard Marx was superb at Carnegie Hall in New York City. Van Morrison himself would have been pleased with his version of "Domino." Marx is worth seeing in concert any time that he comes to town. He never disappoints. His performance at Carnegie Hall garnered an A rating.: Richard Marx chatted with Digital Journal about his music career, his dream female duet partners, as well as the digital transformation of the music business. More about Richard Marx, van morrison, Carnegie hall, New york Richard Marx van morrison Carnegie hall New york