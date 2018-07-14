Special By By Markos Papadatos 3 hours ago in Music Country singer Richard Lynch is back with one of his most compelling songs to date, "Country Music Isn't Country Anymore." In this single, Lynch makes a bold statement that "country music" is not country music anymore, and rightfully so. The radio hardly does play any of the traditional artists that were pioneers in the genre. As the song progresses, he mentions more great names (of Country Music Hall of Famers that have passed), whose music been forgotten on mainstream country radio. Lynch is an award-winning artist and a member of the Independent Country Music Hall of Fame. He is also the founder of Love Tattoo Foundation for veterans. Richard Lynch hosts "Traditionally Lynch," which airs on the Cincinnati television stations. "Country Music Isn't Country Anymore" is available on The Verdict Overall, Richard Lynch deserves a big round of applause for keeping his music "country," and for paying his respects for the people that have paved the way for him and others in the genre. "Country Music Isn't Country Anymore" is a must for any country music fan, especially neo-traditionalists. This single garners an A rating. To learn more about country sensation Richard Lynch and "Country Music Isn't Country Anymore," check out his The song is traditional country, and it pays homage to the late country giants Merle Haggard , Hank Thompson and George Jones.In this single, Lynch makes a bold statement that "country music" is not country music anymore, and rightfully so. The radio hardly does play any of the traditional artists that were pioneers in the genre.As the song progresses, he mentions more great names (of Country Music Hall of Famers that have passed), whose music been forgotten on mainstream country radio.Lynch is an award-winning artist and a member of the Independent Country Music Hall of Fame. He is also the founder of Love Tattoo Foundation for veterans. Richard Lynch hosts "Traditionally Lynch," which airs on the Cincinnati television stations."Country Music Isn't Country Anymore" is available on iTunes Overall, Richard Lynch deserves a big round of applause for keeping his music "country," and for paying his respects for the people that have paved the way for him and others in the genre. "Country Music Isn't Country Anymore" is a must for any country music fan, especially neo-traditionalists. This single garners an A rating.To learn more about country sensation Richard Lynch and "Country Music Isn't Country Anymore," check out his official website More about Richard Lynch, Country Music Isn't Country Anymore, Country, Merle haggard Richard Lynch Country Music Isn t ... Country Merle haggard