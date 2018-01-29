Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Rhonda Vincent wins 2018 Grammy award for 'Best Bluegrass Album' Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     8 hours ago in Music
Bluegrass sensation Rhonda Vincent finally gets her due! On January 28, Vincent finally won her first-ever Grammy award for "Best Bluegrass Album."
This year's Grammy category for "Bluegrass Album" resulted in a tie, where Vincent, and her band The Rage, shared the award with The Infamous Stringdusters and their album Laws of Gravity.
Throughout her career in the bluegrass music scene, Vincent has been nominated seven times for a Grammy award. The streak is finally over for the woman that The Wall Street Journal proclaimed as the "New Queen of Bluegrass."
On January 26, Vincent joined Country Music Hall of Famer Vince Gill and Colin Reed, the CEO of Ryman Hospitality Properties, where they rang the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).
For more information on bluegrass star Rhonda Vincent, her music and her 2018 touring schedule, check out her official website.
Read More: Digital Journal reviewed Rhonda Vincent's All The Rage — Volume One CD and DVD back in November of 2016.
More about rhonda vincent, Grammy, bluegrass, Album
 
Latest News
Top News
Polish bill over wartime history angers Israel, Ukraine
Olympic divide for South Korea's aging Northern refugees
Review: Rhonda Vincent wins 2018 Grammy award for 'Best Bluegrass Album' Special
Crunch time for Puigdemont's Catalan comeback bid
Aphria agrees to buy Nuuvera as Canada's pot deals heat up
Google admits YouTube hosted malicious crypto-mining ads
When Greeks were less fond of Alexander the Great
Erupting volcano sparks Philippine tourism boom
Op-Ed: Blockchain to replace Netflix and Old Media? It’s on its way
BMW invests in low temperature batteries