This year's Grammy category for "Bluegrass Album" resulted in a tie, where Vincent
, and her band The Rage, shared the award with The Infamous Stringdusters and their album Laws of Gravity
.
Throughout her career in the bluegrass music scene, Vincent
has been nominated seven times for a Grammy award. The streak is finally over for the woman that The Wall Street Journal
proclaimed as the "New Queen of Bluegrass."
On January 26, Vincent joined Country Music Hall of Famer Vince Gill and Colin Reed, the CEO of Ryman Hospitality Properties, where they rang the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).
