Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Digital Journal exclusively premieres the audio of the song "Santaland" by bluegrass star Rhonda Vincent and Justin Peters. Rhonda Vincent and Peters' voices blend well together and they produce one true holiday vocal event. It deserves to become a perennial Christmas classic in its own right. It garners two giant thumbs up. This holiday film was directed by Wes Llewellyn. In this movie, sparks fly between a famous model and a farmer with a young daughter when she visits her childhood home. The town is in danger of losing its beloved "Santaland" festival, however, miracles might happen thanks to a little love, family, and faith. The values instilled in this film are top-notch, and this duet compliments the film and its theme quite well. The inspirational trailer may be seen below: To learn more about the movie The Farmer and The Belle: Saving Santaland, check out its Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with This song is featured on the soundtrack of the film The Farmer and The Belle: Saving Santaland. "Santaland" was penned by Justin Peters and Steven Rupe. It is upbeat, mid-tempo, and joyful; moreover, it will certainly get fans and listeners in the holiday spirit.