Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Music Rising country duo Reverie Lane charms on their single "Less Is More." Next week, they will be performing in the Big Apple. Reverie Lane is comprised of Presley Tucker and Spencer Bartoletti, and they hail from Nashville, Tennessee. Their single "Less Is More" is upbeat, sassy and a great deal of fun, featuring their soaring, honey-rich harmonies. On Tuesday, September 17, Reverie Lane will be opening for country star Tanya Tucker at the historic Bowery Ballroom in New York City. "Less Is More" by Reverie Lane is available on such digital providers as Apple Music and Spotify. Overall, Reverie Lane's music is worth more than just a passing glance. They have a unique, refreshing and crystalline sound to their voices, which will resonate well with country fans and listeners. The talent of these young ladies is promising and they stand out in the contemporary country music scene in Nashville. Their single "Less Is More" garners two giant thumbs up. To learn more about rising country duo Reverie Lane and their music, check out their Facebook page and their official homepage