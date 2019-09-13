Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music On September 13, 2019, rising country duo Reverie Lane (Presley Tucker and Spencer Bartoletti) released their brand new six-track country EP "Women & Trains." They slow down the pace on the crystalline and soothing "When Love Walks In." "Before the Rice Hit the Ground" is mid-tempo and hilarious that will certainly make their fans and listeners laugh out loud. "Could've Fooled Me" is melancholic and filled with raw emotions, and it closes with "Good at It." Women & Trains is available on On September 17, Reverie Lane will be opening for veteran country singer-songwriter Tanya Tucker at the Bowery Ballroom in Manhattan. The Verdict Overall, Reverie Lane's new EP Women & Trains is solid from start to finish. Each of the six songs on here has its own identity. Presley Tucker and Spencer Bartoletti can get the party started in any country bar. They deserve to be the next Maddie & Tae in the contemporary country music scene. This EP garners two thumbs up. To learn more about their Women & Trains EP, follow them on Their EP opens with the upbeat and sassy "Women & Trains" and it is followed by the equally refreshing and remarkable single " Less Is More ," which is country as grits.They slow down the pace on the crystalline and soothing "When Love Walks In." "Before the Rice Hit the Ground" is mid-tempo and hilarious that will certainly make their fans and listeners laugh out loud."Could've Fooled Me" is melancholic and filled with raw emotions, and it closes with "Good at It."Women & Trains is available on Apple Music and on Spotify On September 17, Reverie Lane will be opening for veteran country singer-songwriter Tanya Tucker at the Bowery Ballroom in Manhattan.Overall, Reverie Lane's new EP Women & Trains is solid from start to finish. Each of the six songs on here has its own identity. Presley Tucker and Spencer Bartoletti can get the party started in any country bar. They deserve to be the next Maddie & Tae in the contemporary country music scene. This EP garners two thumbs up.To learn more about their Women & Trains EP, follow them on Facebook and check out their website More about reverie lane, Women & Trains, Country, Ep, tanya tucker reverie lane Women amp Trains Country Ep tanya tucker