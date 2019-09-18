Email
article imageReview: Reverie Lane get the country party started at the Bowery Ballroom Special

By Markos Papadatos     4 hours ago in Music
New York - On September 17, rising country duo Reverie Lane warmed up the stage at Bowery Ballroom in New York City for veteran country star Tanya Tucker.
Presley Tucker and Spencer Bartoletti of Reverie Lane kicked off their set with "Hey Boy," where Bartoletti accompanied herself on acoustic guitar and Tucker played the tambourine; moreover, it was reminiscent of a quintessential Gretchen Wilson tune.
It was followed by the sassy and fun title cut "Women & Trains," and they immediately broke into the witty "Before the Rice Hit the Ground."
The ladies expressed that they felt honored to be here in New York City and to be performing in front of "beautiful people."
The highlight vocal in their set was "South of Sober," which was raw and filled with raw emotions. While it was not included in their latest EP, they revealed that it will be featured in their upcoming full-length LP.
Reverie Lane continued with "When Love Walks In," which is the song that the duo claimed as their favorite on their EP. They shared that they had a few more songs left in their set, and they sang the mid-tempo "Holy Roller" and they introduced their band members. They closed their show with "Good at It," which they revealed is going to be their next radio single, and rightfully so.
Their new EP, Women & Trains, is available on Apple Music.
The Verdict
Overall, Reverie Lane put on an upbeat and fun concert at the Bowery Ballroom. They deserve to become the next big female duo in the country genre. Their New York City set garnered two thumbs up.
To learn more about Reverie Lane and their music, check out their Facebook page.
