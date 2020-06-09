Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Restless Road and Kane Brown join forces on 'Take Me Home' Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Restless Road and Kane Brown joined forces on "Take Me Home," and the result is simply magical. Digital Journal has the scoop.
Restless Road is comprised of Zach Beeken, Colton Pack, and Garrett Nichols, and they performed their single, "Take Me Home" with country star Kane Brown on NBC's Today Show and it was well-received, and rightfully so. Their glorious harmonies blend well with Brown's rich, baritone voice.
"Take Me Home" by Restless Road featuring Kane Brown is available on Apple Music, Amazon Music, and on Spotify. It transports listeners to simpler times and it garners two thumbs up.
Most impressive about this soaring rendition of "Take Me Home" is that it is the sole version of an interpretation of John Denver's classic that has ever been approved and blessed by John Denver's family.
To learn more about Restless Road and their music, check out their official website and their Facebook page.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Kane Brown in April of 2020.
More about Restless Road, Kane Brown, take me home
 
Latest News
Top News
Cyprus welcomes first tourist flights since March
Review: Restless Road and Kane Brown join forces on 'Take Me Home' Special
Op-Ed: Trump vs US military — German pullout proves incomprehension
New clinical trial to treat patients with suspected COVID-19
China urges students to be 'cautious' in Australia as row escalates
New Zealand cuts research to keep Antarctica virus free
Russian historian goes on trial for chopping up lover
Virus puts brakes on Salvini's far-right message in Italy
Iran says will execute spy who helped US target general
Spotlight NY to re-open, to feature 'Quarantine Art' exhibition