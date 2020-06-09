Restless Road and Kane Brown joined forces on "Take Me Home," and the result is simply magical. Digital Journal has the scoop.
Restless Road is comprised of Zach Beeken, Colton Pack, and Garrett Nichols, and they performed their single, "Take Me Home" with country star Kane Brown on NBC's Today Show and it was well-received, and rightfully so. Their glorious harmonies blend well with Brown's rich, baritone voice.
"Take Me Home" by Restless Road featuring Kane Brown is available on Apple Music, Amazon Music, and on Spotify. It transports listeners to simpler times and it garners two thumbs up.
Most impressive about this soaring rendition of "Take Me Home" is that it is the sole version of an interpretation of John Denver's classic that has ever been approved and blessed by John Denver's family.
To learn more about Restless Road and their music, check out their official website and their Facebook page.
