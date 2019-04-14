Special By By Markos Papadatos 31 mins ago in Music Westbury - On Sunday, April 14, REO Speedwagon headlined The Theatre at Westbury on Long Island, where they played in the round. Digital Journal has the scoop. Their highlight song from the first portion of their concert was their signature ballad "Can't Fight This Feeling," which earned a tremendous response from the audience, and rightfully so. They immediately broke into "Tough Guys" and "Son of a Poor Man," prior to performing yet another classic hit "Take It on the Run," where everybody was singing along with them. For their encore, REO Speedwagon returned to the Westbury stage to perform the fan-favorite "Keep On Loving You," which received a standing ovation, as well as "Roll With the Changes." The Verdict Overall, tonight's show at Westbury was a highlight reel as to why REO Speedwagon deserves to be inducted in the coveted Rock and Roll Hall of Fame at a future ceremony. Their songs have stood the test of time, and their audience was comprised of a wide demographic, which spanned several generations of fans. This journalist has seen this band perform live a total of 18 times, and it is evident that their concerts are consistently excellent each time, and they allow all of the members in their band to shine as a whole: Cronin nailed the vocals, Bryan Hitt rocked the drums, while Bruce Hall was all about the bass; moreover, equally impressive were Neal Doughty on the keyboards and Dave Amato on lead guitar. Their live concert at The Theatre at Westbury garnered an A rating. For more information on REO Speedwagon and their tour dates, check out their Read More: Kevin Cronin of REO Speedwagon chatted with An iconic rock group, REO Speedwagon began their show on a high-octane note with "Don't Let Him Go," where they instantly lured the audience in their set. They continued with "Music Man" and "In Your Letter." Lead singer Kevin Cronin interacted well with the New York audience that gathered on a Sunday evening to see them at this intimate venue.Their highlight song from the first portion of their concert was their signature ballad "Can't Fight This Feeling," which earned a tremendous response from the audience, and rightfully so. They immediately broke into "Tough Guys" and "Son of a Poor Man," prior to performing yet another classic hit "Take It on the Run," where everybody was singing along with them.For their encore, REO Speedwagon returned to the Westbury stage to perform the fan-favorite "Keep On Loving You," which received a standing ovation, as well as "Roll With the Changes."Overall, tonight's show at Westbury was a highlight reel as to why REO Speedwagon deserves to be inducted in the coveted Rock and Roll Hall of Fame at a future ceremony. Their songs have stood the test of time, and their audience was comprised of a wide demographic, which spanned several generations of fans.This journalist has seen this band perform live a total of 18 times, and it is evident that their concerts are consistently excellent each time, and they allow all of the members in their band to shine as a whole: Cronin nailed the vocals, Bryan Hitt rocked the drums, while Bruce Hall was all about the bass; moreover, equally impressive were Neal Doughty on the keyboards and Dave Amato on lead guitar. Their live concert at The Theatre at Westbury garnered an A rating.For more information on REO Speedwagon and their tour dates, check out their official website : Kevin Cronin of REO Speedwagon chatted with Digital Journal about their plans for 2019 and the digital transformation of the music industry. More about REO Speedwagon, westbury, Long island, Rock, Round REO Speedwagon westbury Long island Rock Round Kevin Cronin