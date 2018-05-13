Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Rock group Red Sun Rising has released their sophomore studio album, "Thread" via Concord Music/Razor & Tie. Digital Journal has the scoop. They slow down the pace with the ballad "Stealing Life," while "El Lazo" is more laid-back, with a neat groove to it. "Lonely Girl" is one of the highlight tracks on the record. Thread closes with "Rose" and on a haunting note with the eerie "Evil Like You." On September 2, Red Sun Rising will be performing at the Jones Beach Amphitheater in Wantagh on Long Island, where they will serve as the opening act for Godsmack. The rock band is comprised of Mike Protich on lead vocals and guitar, Ryan Williams on lead guitar, Ricky Miller on bass, keyboards and background vocals, Dave McGarry on rhythm guitar and backing vocals, and Pat Gerasia on drums and percussion. Thread is available on The Verdict Overall, Red Sun Rising rocks on their latest studio effort Thread. Their three-part harmony choruses are solid. This album garners an A- rating. To learn more about Red Sun Rising, check out their Their album, produced by Matt Hyde and mixed by Jay Ruston, opens with the lengthy "Fascination," and it is followed by the mid-tempo yet rocking "Left for Dead," as well as their spitfire single " Deathwish ."They slow down the pace with the ballad "Stealing Life," while "El Lazo" is more laid-back, with a neat groove to it. "Lonely Girl" is one of the highlight tracks on the record.Thread closes with "Rose" and on a haunting note with the eerie "Evil Like You."On September 2, Red Sun Rising will be performing at the Jones Beach Amphitheater in Wantagh on Long Island, where they will serve as the opening act for Godsmack.The rock band is comprised of Mike Protich on lead vocals and guitar, Ryan Williams on lead guitar, Ricky Miller on bass, keyboards and background vocals, Dave McGarry on rhythm guitar and backing vocals, and Pat Gerasia on drums and percussion.Thread is available on iTunes Overall, Red Sun Rising rocks on their latest studio effort Thread. Their three-part harmony choruses are solid. This album garners an A- rating.To learn more about Red Sun Rising, check out their official homepage , and Facebook page More about Red Sun Rising, thread, Album, Rock Red Sun Rising thread Album Rock