Singer-songwriter and producer Rebounder (Dylan Chenfeld) released the music video for his latest single for "Night Sports."

The music video for "Night Sports" was directed by Ben Klein, and it may be seen on Rebounder's YouTube channel below.

Most impressive about the song's music video is that it features cameos from his friends, which include Jesse Rutherford, Chris Black, Maggie Rogers, Rachel Sennot, Cautious Clay, Silver Sphere, and Yoshi Flower as they are enjoying evenings out in "The City That Never Sleeps."

"Night Sports" is a midtempo tune and it has a funky, retro vibe to it; moreover, it encompasses elements of indie, pop, rock and alternative music.

"Night Sports" is available on Spotify and on Apple Music.