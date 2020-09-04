Email
article imageReview: Rebounder releases nostalgic video for 'Night Sports' single Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Singer-songwriter and producer Rebounder (Dylan Chenfeld) released the music video for his latest single for "Night Sports." Digital Journal has the scoop.
"Night Sports" is midtempo tune and it has a funky, retro vibe to it; moreover, it encompasses elements of indie, pop, rock and alternative music.
The music video for "Night Sports" was directed by Ben Klein, and it may be seen on Rebounder's YouTube channel below.
Most impressive about the song's music video is that it features cameos from his friends, which include Jesse Rutherford, Chris Black, Maggie Rogers, Rachel Sennot, Cautious Clay, Silver Sphere, and Yoshi Flower as they are enjoying evenings out in "The City That Never Sleeps."
"Night Sports" is available on Spotify and on Apple Music. It garners two thumbs up.
To learn more about Rebounder and his new music, check out his Facebook page, and follow him on Twitter and on Instagram.
More about Rebounder, Single, night sports, Music, Video
 
