article imageReview: Reba McEntire wins Grammy award for 'Best Roots Gospel Album' Special

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     10 hours ago in Music
New York - Country queen Reba McEntire has a major reason to be proud! She won the 2018 Grammy award for "Best Roots Gospel Album."
McEntire won for Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope. The Grammy ceremony took place on January 28 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
The country superstar bested gospel albums by such musical acts as The Collingsworth Family (The Best of the Collingsworth Family, Volume 1), Larry Cordle (Give Me Jesus), Joseph Habedank (Resurrection), and Karen Peck and New River (Hope for All Nations). Ironically enough, this was McEntire's first gospel album ever, as well as her third career Grammy win. She had won her previous Grammy in 1994 for "Does He Love You," her duet with country songstress Linda Davis.
In her humble acceptance speech, McEntire noted that although she is a country artist, she has been singing all of the gospel songs on the album all of her life. "Our job in the entertainment business is to heal hearts. That's why God put me on the Earth," she said. "Music is so healing. I love my job. I'm so grateful I get to do it."
This past September, McEntire celebrated the 40th anniversary of her debut on the Grand Ole Opry.
Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope is available on iTunes.
