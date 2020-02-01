Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Rising country artist Rayne Johnson released his latest single "Front Seat," which will certainly resonate well with his fans and listeners. "But you belong in the front seat of any car, you should be the DJ singing like a rockstar," Johnson sings, in the song's infectious chorus. "You shouldn't be alone in the back, baby you're better than that." "Front Seat" is available on The Verdict Overall, Rayne Johnson delights on his new country single "Front Seat." One can really hear his heart on this song, and he is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable. Its lyrics are pure poetry and it is lyrically and sonically beautiful; moreover, it is worthy of the repeat button. Johnson allows his rich, velvet voice to shine on this single, which is smooth as silk. "Front Seat" deserves to catapult to the top of the Billboard Hot Country charts. Rayne Johnson ought to be the next big star in the country genre. "Front Seat" garners an A+ rating. To learn more about Rayne Johnson and his new single "Front Seat," check out his This is a polished, piano-laden ballad that really tugs at the heartstrings, and it has a stirring vibe to it. The male narrator in this tune is a true gentleman that ensures that women are treated right, and that's an important message to convey across. It is a controlled and delicate vocal performance that is filled with raw emotions."But you belong in the front seat of any car, you should be the DJ singing like a rockstar," Johnson sings, in the song's infectious chorus. "You shouldn't be alone in the back, baby you're better than that.""Front Seat" is available on Spotify Amazon Music and on Apple Music Overall, Rayne Johnson delights on his new country single "Front Seat." One can really hear his heart on this song, and he is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable. Its lyrics are pure poetry and it is lyrically and sonically beautiful; moreover, it is worthy of the repeat button.Johnson allows his rich, velvet voice to shine on this single, which is smooth as silk. "Front Seat" deserves to catapult to the top of the Billboard Hot Country charts. Rayne Johnson ought to be the next big star in the country genre. "Front Seat" garners an A+ rating.To learn more about Rayne Johnson and his new single "Front Seat," check out his official website and his Facebook page More about Rayne Johnson, Front Seat, Country, Single Rayne Johnson Front Seat Country Single