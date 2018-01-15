Email
article imageReview: Ray Stevens performs at grand opening of CabaRay Showroom Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     8 hours ago in Music
Veteran country star Ray Stevens performed a live set at his new venue, the CabaRay Showroom, which opened in Music City.
Stevens' 90-minute set featured many of his signature songs such as "The Streak," "Mississippi Squirrel Revival," "Misty," "Gitarzan," "It's Me Again Margaret," "Shriner's Convention," as well as "Turn Your Radio On."
The Grammy-winning country star went on to receive a standing ovation for his bold performance of his chart-topping single "Everything is Beautiful," and rightfully so.
Special musical guests that were in attendance at the CabaRay grand opening were Ricky Skaggs, The Gatlin Brothers, Country Music Hall of Famer Bill Anderson, "Miss Country Soul" Jeannie Seely, Fred Foster, John Berry, Steve Wariner, and many others.
The country crooner noted that he hasn't been this nervous on stage since his teenage years, but that was not the case at CabaRay. "I was nervous on VIP night at CabaRay in front of all my friends," he admitted, prior to praising the event for being a special night.
If that weren't enough, earlier that day, Stevens received a proclamation from Megan Barry, the mayor of Nashville, who proclaimed the day "Ray Stevens Day" in Nashville.
To learn more about Ray Stevens' CabaRay Showroom, check out its official website.
More about Ray Stevens, cabaray, Venue, Country
 
