It's the most wonderful time of the year, and what better time to hear comedian Randy Rainbow's new holiday album "Hey Gurl, It's Christmas!"
The album opens with the title track "Hey Gurl, It's Christmas!" where he collaborates with Marc Shaiman. It is followed by the uptempo and joyous "I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus," where he joins forces with Kathy Griffin and Alan Cumming.
"Merry Christmas Darling / What Are You Doing New Year's Eve?" is both nostalgic and fun. A hysterical parody is "Trump's Favorite Things," which features. John Di Domenico.
Lorna Luft is sensational with Randy Rainbow on "Santa Claus Is Coming to Town" and it closes with the soothing ballad "
The Christmas Movie Medley" and on an upbeat note with "Make Someone Happy."
Hey Gurl, It's Christmas! is available on Apple Music and on Spotify. This holiday collection by Randy Rainbow is witty and clever and it garners an A rating.
To learn more about Randy Rainbow and his holiday album, check out his official homepage.
