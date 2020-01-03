Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Raleigh Keegan releases stunning country single 'The Cover' Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Rising country singer-songwriter Raleigh Keegan released his brand new single "The Cover." Digital Journal has the scoop.
Particularly impressive about Keegan and the music that he releases is that he has consistently put out high-quality country songs with depth and meaning. Keegan's songs deserve to be played on the radio airwaves since they resonate well with his listening audience. Well done.
"The Cover" by Raleigh Keegan is available on Apple Music and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Raleigh Keegan delivers on his latest country single "The Cover." It allows his rich, rumbling vocals and his storytelling ability to shine. He sings with a great deal of heart, and this refreshing single garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.
To learn more about emerging country singer-songwriter Raleigh Keegan and "The Cover," check out his official homepage and his Facebook page.
More about Raleigh Keegan, Country, Single, the cover
 
Latest News
Top News
Op-Ed: 'Madonna and the Breakfast Club' is the best docudrama of 2019
Why metrics are needed to keep tabs on digital transformation
Trump's no 'stupid' wars doctrine faces biggest test
Adam Lambert promises crystal clear beautiful 2020 for Glamberts
Russia unveils major plans for Northern Sea Route
How will Iran retaliate to Soleimani killing?
Killing Soleimani: an unprecedented US strike
Tens of thousands rally in Iran capital against US 'crimes'
Eric Martsolf of 'Days of Our Lives' to star in podcast series
Review: Raleigh Keegan releases stunning country single 'The Cover' Special