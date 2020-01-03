Particularly impressive about Keegan and the music that he releases is that he has consistently put out high-quality country songs with depth and meaning. Keegan's songs deserve to be played on the radio airwaves since they resonate well with his listening audience. Well done.
"The Cover" by Raleigh Keegan
is available on Apple Music
and on Spotify
.
The Verdict
Overall, Raleigh Keegan
delivers on his latest country single "The Cover." It allows his rich, rumbling vocals and his storytelling ability to shine. He sings with a great deal of heart, and this refreshing single garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.
To learn more about emerging country singer-songwriter Raleigh Keegan
and "The Cover," check out his official homepage
and his Facebook page
.