The song is an upbeat, fun and guitar-driven tune. Grammy winner Ryan Gore served as producer, and it was co-written with Ben Foster. Keegan's forthcoming EP, which features "Don't Take Time," is slated for release in the fall of 2019.
Keegan
expressed that he loves "Don't Take Time" so much. He noted that this tune is about how his wife, Shelby, snuck up on him. He knew the moment that he met Shelby that he wanted to spend the rest of his life with her. He remarked that "some good things 'don't take time' and when you know, you know." With songs of this caliber, it is evident that Keegan is on his way to country stardom.
"Don't Take Time" is available on iTunes
and on Spotify
. It garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.
Fans that enjoyed Keegan's covers of Billy Joel's "Piano Man" and Eminem's "Lose Yourself,
" will love his new original single.
To learn more about Raleigh Keegan
and his new single "Don't Take Time," check out his official website
.