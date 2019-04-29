Email
article imageReview: Raleigh Keegan releases infectious radio single 'Don't Take Time' Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
On April 26, rising country singer-songwriter Raleigh Keegan released his new single "Don't Take Time" to country radio.
The song is an upbeat, fun and guitar-driven tune. Grammy winner Ryan Gore served as producer, and it was co-written with Ben Foster. Keegan's forthcoming EP, which features "Don't Take Time," is slated for release in the fall of 2019.
Keegan expressed that he loves "Don't Take Time" so much. He noted that this tune is about how his wife, Shelby, snuck up on him. He knew the moment that he met Shelby that he wanted to spend the rest of his life with her. He remarked that "some good things 'don't take time' and when you know, you know." With songs of this caliber, it is evident that Keegan is on his way to country stardom.
"Don't Take Time" is available on iTunes and on Spotify. It garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.
Fans that enjoyed Keegan's covers of Billy Joel's "Piano Man" and Eminem's "Lose Yourself," will love his new original single.
To learn more about Raleigh Keegan and his new single "Don't Take Time," check out his official website.
More about Raleigh Keegan, Don't Take Time, Single, Radio, Country
 
