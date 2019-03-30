Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music On March 29, British rock band Radiohead was formally inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame by one of their heroes, David Byrne, the frontman of Talking Heads. The band did not perform live. Ironically enough, From the band, only two band members, guitarist Ed O'Brien and drummer Phil Selway, were present to accept the accolades. Selway stated that Radiohead can be an "awkward and challenging" group to be in. They noted that they may not be the most media-friendly band yet every new song has been a "blessing." "I never take any of this for granted. So thank you so much," Selway said, reiterating his appreciation. Ed O'Brien expressed his gratitude to everybody who has been touched or moved by their music, and subsequently noted that they are a very "blessed" band. "It has been an incredible journey," O'Brien said. "It is truly extraordinary," O'Brien admitted, prior to noting that they have been doing this for 34 years, and they are still making music. "I want to thank them for their integrity, authenticity, and their commitment," he said. With lead singer and songwriter Thom Yorke, as well as guitarist Jonny Greenwood and bassist Colin Greenwood all absent, Radiohead did not perform at this year's induction ceremony. To learn more about Radiohead and their music, check out their The induction ceremony for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2019 took place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, and it was presented by Klipsch Audio.Ironically enough, Radiohead named themselves after the Talking Heads' 1986 classic tune "Radio Head." In his opening remarks, Byrne acknowledged that he was flattered when he found out that the group was named after one of his songs.From the band, only two band members, guitarist Ed O'Brien and drummer Phil Selway, were present to accept the accolades. Selway stated that Radiohead can be an "awkward and challenging" group to be in. They noted that they may not be the most media-friendly band yet every new song has been a "blessing." "I never take any of this for granted. So thank you so much," Selway said, reiterating his appreciation.Ed O'Brien expressed his gratitude to everybody who has been touched or moved by their music, and subsequently noted that they are a very "blessed" band. "It has been an incredible journey," O'Brien said."It is truly extraordinary," O'Brien admitted, prior to noting that they have been doing this for 34 years, and they are still making music. "I want to thank them for their integrity, authenticity, and their commitment," he said.With lead singer and songwriter Thom Yorke, as well as guitarist Jonny Greenwood and bassist Colin Greenwood all absent, Radiohead did not perform at this year's induction ceremony.To learn more about Radiohead and their music, check out their official website More about Radiohead, david byrne, Rock and roll hall of fame, Rock, British Radiohead david byrne Rock and roll hall o... Rock British