Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Radio Romance shines on liberating 'Sunday Fine' country single Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     21 mins ago in Music
Country music Radio Romance are delightful on their nonchalant country single "Sunday Fine." Digital Journal has the scoop.
"Sunday Fine" is lighthearted, mid-tempo, and carefree. It has a nonchalant and liberating vibe to it. All four band members (Moises Padilla, Adam Smithwick, Josh Gramling, and Sam Hayes) shine on the harmonies. "Sunday Fine" is exactly the song that the world needs in these trying times, and the country airwaves ought to take notice of them. Its lyrics are warm and relatable, especially during the era of COVID-19.
In 2017, Radio Romance received a big industry boost as they were the winners of the the NASHNext competition, which included a record deal with Big Machine Records, which is home to Midland, Sugarland, and many others.
Their first single for that label, "Weekend," was released in 2018. The video for their single "Like The Moon" was voted No. 1 for five consecutive weeks on the CMT 12 Pack Countdown which lead to them being selected for their Artist Discovery program.
"Sunday Fine" is available on Apple Music, Amazon Music, and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, "Sunday Fine" by Radio Romance is a breath of fresh air and it is certainly worth more than just a passing glance. It garners an A rating. Radio Romance proves that they are one of the most underrated musical acts in the contemporary country music industry.
To learn more about Radio Romance and their new music, check out their official website, and their Facebook page.
More about Radio Romance, sunday fine, Country, Single
 
Latest News
Top News
Pope in first trip outside Rome since virus lockdown
Op-Ed: Virology versus idiots – This pandemic is making a point
'Worse than Moria': migrants get to grips with new Greek camp
Syria rebels sign up to fight for Azeris to feed families
Salvini migrant case delayed, judge summons Italy PM
Long range fever detector developed by U.S. Navy
'They might as well kill us': Hundreds of migrants stuck in Bosnia
India's Modi opens tunnel route to tense China border
New phishing worm account takeover threat Special
In Iraq's Mosul, new statues rise from ashes of IS rule