Country music Radio Romance are delightful on their nonchalant country single "Sunday Fine." Digital Journal has the scoop.

In 2017, Radio Romance received a big industry boost as they were the winners of the the NASHNext competition, which included a record deal with Big Machine Records, which is home to Midland, Sugarland, and many others.

Their first single for that label, "Weekend," was released in 2018. The video for their single "Like The Moon" was voted No. 1 for five consecutive weeks on the CMT 12 Pack Countdown which lead to them being selected for their Artist Discovery program.

"Sunday Fine" is available on Apple Music, Amazon Music, and on Spotify.

The Verdict

"Sunday Fine" is lighthearted, mid-tempo, and carefree. It has a nonchalant and liberating vibe to it. All four band members (Moises Padilla, Adam Smithwick, Josh Gramling, and Sam Hayes) shine on the harmonies. "Sunday Fine" is exactly the song that the world needs in these trying times, and the country airwaves ought to take notice of them. Its lyrics are warm and relatable, especially during the era of COVID-19.

Overall, "Sunday Fine" by Radio Romance is a breath of fresh air and it is certainly worth more than just a passing glance. It garners an A rating. Radio Romance proves that they are one of the most underrated musical acts in the contemporary country music industry.

To learn more about Radio Romance and their new music, check out their official website, and their Facebook page.