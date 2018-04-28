Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Music Radio Romance, the winners of the Nash Next competition, have released their breakthrough single "Weekend" on Big Machine Label Group's Nash Next Records. The Nashville four-piece country band is made up of Sam Hayes on lead vocals, Josh Gramling on guitar, bassist Adam Smithwick and drummer Moises Padilla. Sam Hayes nails the lead vocals on this uplifting track, and country fans and listeners can relate to its laid-back lyrics. "Forget your worries, forget your problems, raise 'em up tonight, we ain't got one, yesterday is where it's gone to stay, and tomorrow's still a whole 'nother day away," Hayes sings. On June 7, they will make their debut at the 2018 CMA Music Festival in Nashville, where they will be playing the Breakout Stage. "Weekend" by Radio Romance is available on The Verdict Overall, Radio Romance's new single "Weekend" is definitely a keeper. It is a fun, liberating and carefree tune. Their new single garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. To learn more about Radio Romance, check out their Radio Romance's new music premiered nationwide on Morning with Ty, Kelly & Chuck. "Weekend" was co-produced with Brad Winters. Their band name was inspired from a classic Eddie Rabbit album of the same name. In 2017, they were crowned the winners of the Nash Next competition , which earned them a record deal with the Big Machine Label Group.The Nashville four-piece country band is made up of Sam Hayes on lead vocals, Josh Gramling on guitar, bassist Adam Smithwick and drummer Moises Padilla.Sam Hayes nails the lead vocals on this uplifting track, and country fans and listeners can relate to its laid-back lyrics. "Forget your worries, forget your problems, raise 'em up tonight, we ain't got one, yesterday is where it's gone to stay, and tomorrow's still a whole 'nother day away," Hayes sings.On June 7, they will make their debut at the 2018 CMA Music Festival in Nashville, where they will be playing the Breakout Stage."Weekend" by Radio Romance is available on iTunes Overall, Radio Romance's new single "Weekend" is definitely a keeper. It is a fun, liberating and carefree tune. Their new single garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.To learn more about Radio Romance, check out their official website , and their Facebook page More about Radio Romance, Weekend, Single, liberating Radio Romance Weekend Single liberating