By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Qveen Herby is back with her new single "Sade in the 90s," which was released today, on April 20, 2018. Digital Journal has the scoop.
Qveen Herby is Amy Noonan of the acclaimed musical duo Karmin. The song is a track on her forthcoming EP 3, which will be released on May 25, 2018, on the independent record label Checkbook Records. "Sade in the 90s" has a nostalgic, retro vibe to it, and she does not hold anything back on this track. It is daring and unfiltered, with a neat sultry feel to it.
"Sade in the 90s" is available on iTunes, and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Qveen Herby is back with a refreshing new track "Sade in the 90s." If this song is any indication of how her new EP will sound, then her fans and music listeners are in for a real musical experience. Her latest single "Sade in the 90s" earns 4.5 out of 5 stars.
For more information on Qveen Herby and her new music, check out her Facebook page.
