On February 2, 2018, Quinn XCII released his new radio single "Iron & Steel" via his record label, Columbia Records. He will be out on the road touring this month. His breakthrough studio album, The Story of Us, came out on September 15, 2017, on Columbia Records, and it was a commercial success. The CD went on to No. 6 on the iTunes pop charts. The album's single "Straightjacket" was honored as the "Song of the Month" by SoundCloud. He is kicking off "The Story of Us Part II Tour" on February 20 at Majestic Theatre in Detroit, Michigan, and it will conclude on April 5 at Trees in Dallas, Texas. His frequent collaborator Chelsea Cutler will serve as his special musical guest on this tour. On February 25 and 27, 2018, Quinn XCII will performing two concerts at Irving Plaza in New York City. "Iron & Steel" is available on iTunes, and on Spotify. To learn more about Quinn XCII, his music and 2018 touring schedule, check out his official website. "Iron & Steel" is a mellow and refreshing tune, which is comprised of elements of reggae and indie music. It has an island vibe to it, coupled with addicting melodies and strong, soothing vocals. Roget Chahayed served as the song's producer, along with Imad Royal. The song will be featured on the deluxe edition of his album, The Story of Us, which will be released on February 16, where it will include four brand new tracks. "Iron & Steel" garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.