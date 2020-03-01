Special By By Markos Papadatos 33 mins ago in Music Wantagh - Queen cover band Almost Queen performed at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall in Wantagh for a sold-out venue. Digital Journal has the scoop. Joseph Russo was a superb frontman as the late but great Freddie Mercury, and equally remarkable were guitarist Steve Leonard (Brian May), drummer John Cappadona (Roger Taylor) and bassist Randy Gregg (John Deacon). They continued to soar on "Another One Bites the Dust," "Crazy Little Thing Called Love," the mid-tempo "Radio Ga Ga," as well as the catchy tunes "Fat Bottomed Girls" and "Under Pressure," which proved to be neat singalongs for the crowd. Almost Queen closed with the classic rock group's signature tunes "Bohemian Rhapsody," as well as "We Will Rock You" and "We Are the Champions," all of which became the theme songs of the venue. The Verdict Overall, For more information on Almost Queen and their forthcoming tour dates, check out their Their show was high-energy and they sang all of the Queen standards. They exuded charm, confidence and charisma on such musical numbers as "I Want It All," The Show Must Go On" and the vivacious "Somebody to Love."Joseph Russo was a superb frontman as the late but great Freddie Mercury, and equally remarkable were guitarist Steve Leonard (Brian May), drummer John Cappadona (Roger Taylor) and bassist Randy Gregg (John Deacon).They continued to soar on "Another One Bites the Dust," "Crazy Little Thing Called Love," the mid-tempo "Radio Ga Ga," as well as the catchy tunes "Fat Bottomed Girls" and "Under Pressure," which proved to be neat singalongs for the crowd.Almost Queen closed with the classic rock group's signature tunes "Bohemian Rhapsody," as well as "We Will Rock You" and "We Are the Champions," all of which became the theme songs of the venue.Overall, Almost Queen was able to provide the ultimate Queen tribute experience at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall. They brought an element of nostalgia to the venue. The whole band was able to rock hard and they had the Wantagh audience with them every step of the way. Their live show garnered an A rating.For more information on Almost Queen and their forthcoming tour dates, check out their official homepage and their Facebook page More about Queen, Almost Queen, Music, freddie mercury Queen Almost Queen Music freddie mercury